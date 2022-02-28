Coronavirus omicron updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 200 new COVID cases reported in SC

At least 1.14 million coronavirus cases have been reported in South Carolina, and at least 14,348 people have died of the virus since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday, Feb. 28, reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and 32 coronavirus-related deaths. There were also 180 probable cases and five probable deaths.

Over the weekend, the Palmetto State reported over 1,400 coronavirus cases (probable and confirmed), as well as 41 COVID-related deaths, data shows.

The omicron variant accounted for 100% of coronavirus strains identified in South Carolina for the week ending Feb. 6, state health data shows. The DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory conducts sequencing on randomly chosen samples as part of nationwide efforts to identify new coronavirus strains, according to the agency’s website.

At least 634 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Feb. 27, including 132 patients being treated in intensive care units and 66 on ventilators. Data shows about 7% of hospitalizations in South Carolina are coronavirus-related.

The statewide COVID-19 percent positivity rate wasn’t available as of Monday, Feb. 28. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Roughly 54% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and just over 63% have received at least one dose, health officials say.

CDC relaxes COVID mask guidelines — but it depends where you live. What to know

Chemical in COVID test kits can cause sickness if ingested, experts say. What to know

Can you get sick with omicron twice? Yes, but it’s rare, study suggests. What to know