Coronavirus omicron updates: What to know in South Carolina on Jan. 14

Tanasia Kenney
·4 min read

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC

At least 891,412 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,847 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday, Jan. 13, reported 10,412 new COVID-19 cases and 14 coronavirus-related deaths. There were also 4,352 probable cases and 18 probable deaths, data show.

The omicron variant accounted for 72.2% of coronavirus strains identified in South Carolina during the week that ended Dec. 25. The delta variant accounted for roughly 26%, according to data from the state health department.

At least 2,133 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Jan. 13, including 359 patients being treated in intensive care units and 178 on ventilators. Nearly 23% of hospitalizations in South Carolina are coronavirus-related, data shows.

As of Jan. 13, nearly 27% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

About 52% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and just over 61% have received at least one dose.

Did you or someone in your household test positive for COVID-19? Here’s what to do next

Midlands school district goes virtual

Students in the Lexington-Richland 5 school district will shift to virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 14, due to staffing shortages caused by a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

Students will log in from home on Friday, Jan. 14, and again on Tuesday, Jan. 18, The State reported, citing district officials. School is out on Monday, Jan. 17, to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“School District Five is experiencing a high number of faculty and staff impacted by COVID-19 isolation and quarantine,” the school district wrote on Facebook. Administrators have scrambled to cover classes with substitutes, other reassigned staff and members of the administrative office.

“Today COVID-19 related absences are more than twice as high as absences during the Delta surge,” the post continues. “As a result, there will not be enough coverage available to provide effective instruction, safety, and supervision throughout the district.”

Read the full story here.

Myrtle Beach police close lobby due to rising COVID cases

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is closing its lobby at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center to curb the “potential spread of COVID” as the highly infectious omicron variant drives a surge in cases across Horry County, according to The Sun News.

The department announced the closure in a Facebook post on Thursday, Jan. 13. It comes after Horry County government officials said it would begin limiting public access to its public buildings and facilities to prevent further spread of the virus.

Residents can make all necessary payments to the clerk’s office on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m., the newspaper reported, citing police.

More COVID rent relief coming to SC counties

More help is on the way for residents in two South Carolina counties who are behind on rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The State reported.

On Jan. 8, the U.S. Treasury Department approved a request from SC Housing to distribute $32 million from its statewide rental assistance program for Charleston and Richland counties, according to the newspaper. Charleston will receive $10 million and Richland will receive $22 million.

SC Housing spokesman Chris Winston said the countywide assistance programs got less funding per capita than the statewide one.

“Counties with higher rent numbers (Charleston and Richland) moved through their funds more quickly,” he told The State, “While South Carolina, with one of the nation’s highest rates of homeownership, had additional funding that could be shared to ensure all South Carolina residents had access to the federal funds.”

Read the full story here.

A popular SC COVID test site is moving. What to know

One of Columbia’s busiest COVID-19 testing sites is moving to a new location, according to The State.

Starting Jan. 13, coronavirus testing at the Department of Health and Environmental Control parking lot on Bull Street will move to the Columbia Place Mall, the newspaper reported, citing state health officials. The new eight-lane testing drive-thru aims to shorten wait times and prevent traffic issues.

“The new Columbia Place Mall location was specifically designed to accommodate the increased need for testing in the Midlands area created by the surging delta and omicron variants and the space limitations of the 2600 site.

“Those who desire to be tested are encouraged to make the short drive for significantly reduced wait times and a much-improved experience,” state health officials said in a statement.

Pre-registration is suggested, but not required.

The old Bull Street location will continue offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, The State reported.

For more information, read the full story here.

How many COVID cases, quarantines did Beaufort Co. schools log in first week back?

Jasper County schools close a class, extend mask requirement as omicron surges

