Coronavirus omicron updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 15

Joe Marusak, Simone Jasper
·6 min read

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

NC passes 2 million cases

At least 2,011,302 coronavirus cases have been reported in North Carolina, and at least 19,903 people have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, Jan. 14, reported 35,759 new COVID-19 cases, down from 44,833 the day before. Health officials had said the Jan. 13 count would be higher due to more than 10,000 earlier cases that hadn’t been submitted. Neither number includes home tests.

At least 4,381 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Jan. 14, a single-day record and up from 4,275 the day before. Fifty-three coronavirus-related deaths were also added.

As of Jan. 12, the latest date with available information, 31.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 74% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 70% have been fully vaccinated. Of the state’s total population, about 59% are fully vaccinated and 63% have received at least one dose. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

More than 2.7 million ”booster/additional” doses have been administered in North Carolina as of Jan. 14, the health department said. Health officials have urged those who are eligible to get boosters, as data suggests it offers increased protection against the omicron coronavirus variant.

About 99% of all new COVID-19 cases in the Southeast were attributed to the omicron variant as of Jan. 8, the latest date for which data is available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2 Carolinas attractions to host COVID-19 testing

As COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in neighboring Mecklenburg County, the Carowinds amusement park south of Charlotte and zMAX Dragway across from Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord will host free COVID-19 testing beginning Monday.

Mecklenburg County Public Health and Cabarrus Health Alliance, Cabarrus County’s health department, worked with testing providers StarMed and MAKO to open the testing sites.

As COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in neighboring Mecklenburg County, the Carowinds amusement park south of Charlotte will host free COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
As COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in neighboring Mecklenburg County, the Carowinds amusement park south of Charlotte will host free COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

“We are so appreciative of organizations who continue to recognize and help meet the need for testing in our community,” Mecklenburg Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said in a statement Friday announcing the sites. “Thank you for keeping public health a priority.”

StarMed will offer PCR and rapid testing at zMAX Dragway, 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd., noon–4 p.m. Jan. 17, 19-20, 22, 24-25, 29 and 31 and Feb. 1-3.

MAKO will offer PCR testing at Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays

No appointment is necessary. Check the StarMed and MAKO websites for updated details.

COVID-19 closes Asheville City Schools

Asheville City Schools switched to at-home learning Friday after COVID-19 caused a “high number” of staff absences, district officials posted on Facebook.

With so many at home, “Asheville City Schools is unable to maintain facilities operations or hold classes,” according to the post. Only workers deemed essential were allowed in schools Friday, officials said.

Asheville High School and all other schools in the city school district were closed on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, due to high numbers of staff at home due to COVID-19.
Asheville High School and all other schools in the city school district were closed on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, due to high numbers of staff at home due to COVID-19.

The closing let the district sanitize each campus and give students and staff time to recover from the virus, officials said.

In-class learning is expected to resume after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

‘Friend to all.’ NC paramedic dies of COVID-19 complications

Family, friends and colleagues are mourning a Gaston County EMS leader who died of COVID-19 complications.

Lt. Melanie Massagee died Sunday after battling the disease since just before Christmas, Gaston County EMS posted on Facebook this week. She was put on a ventilator shortly before she died, according to the agency.

Gaston County EMS Lt. Melanie Massagee died on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, of COVID-19 complications, her agency posted on Facebook.
Gaston County EMS Lt. Melanie Massagee died on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, of COVID-19 complications, her agency posted on Facebook.

“Her family hopes that this tragedy will help others realize how devastating this virus can be and encourages everyone to take all necessary precautions to help prevent such future tragedies,” Gaston County EMS officials said in Monday’s Facebook post.

Officials aren’t saying if Massagee was vaccinated against the virus.

“Melanie was known for her giving personality, dedication to ensuring no one was left unheard or went without,” according to the agency’s post.

She was “a friend to all who knew her” and “lived a life of service and commitment to her faith, family, friends, and the patients she served,” agency officials said in the post.

Massagee’s husband, Wayne, also has COVID and is in an area hospital, according to a Jan. 6 Facebook post by Yvette Ellis, her sister.

“They are fighters and stubborn but need prayers from everyone,” Ellis wrote at the time.

COVID cluster prompts mass testing at jail in NC mountains

A COVID-19 cluster prompted mass testing at the Buncombe County jail in Asheville, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Thursday.

Testing began Tuesday after symptoms and positive tests rose among inmates, according to the post. As of Thursday, 35 inmates and 15 detention officers tested positive in the recent outbreak, officials said.

The cluster represents 8% of the 433 inmates and 9% of the 160 staff, the (Asheville) Citizen Times reported.

A “significant number” of positive tests among staff involved post-vaccination infections, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. And many affected staff and inmates are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, officials said.

Some other jail officers and staff are in quarantine due to positive tests among their school-age children or other family, according to the office.

A COVID-19 cluster prompted mass testing at the Buncombe County jail in Asheville, the sheriff&#x002019;s office posted on Facebook Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
A COVID-19 cluster prompted mass testing at the Buncombe County jail in Asheville, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

While 76% of staff received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, only 15% to 20% of people being jailed had a shot, sheriff’s officials posted.

Some NC schools reverse face mask decisions

At least 22 school districts that had made face mask-wearing optional on their North Carolina campuses are now changing their decisions.

The districts will mandate masks again as district leaders say students and teachers have been exposed to COVID-19 or gotten sick.

“It’s doing something to reduce the number of people we’re sending home that need to be in school,” said Rob Walter, a school board member in Cabarrus County, which recently changed its mask rules. “I mean, 1,200 kids (under quarantine) is just too many. We’ve got to do something.”

Of the 115 districts in the state, 85 have mask requirements, an N.C. School Boards Association database shows. Other districts this month have decided to continue making masks optional even as COVID-19 case counts rise.

This school year, each district can make its own decisions on face covering requirements. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommends school systems make masks optional only if community transmission of COVID-19 is considered moderate or low, The News & Observer reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Oilers GM Ken Holland on Evander Kane: 'I believe in second chances'

    Ken Holland isn't closing the door on Evander Kane. In fact, he might end up rolling out the red carpet. The Edmonton Oilers general manager said Tuesday he's spoken to the controversial winger's agent after his contract was recently terminated by the San Jose Sharks. Asked directly about Kane — now a free agent and able to sign with any team — during a media availability with reporters in Edmonton, Holland indicated he wouldn't turn down any player in a similar situation before getting "an unde

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.” Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze in World Cup season finale

    Cynthia Appiah slid to a bronze-medal result at the World Cup monobob finale in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Toronto native finished in a two-run combined time of two minutes 23.22 seconds, behind a pair of American sleds piloted by Kaillie Humphries (2:22.27) and Elana Meyers Taylor (2:22.31). Fellow Canadian Christine de Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., finished sixth in a time of 2:23.70. The race marked the end of the World Cup season, which saw Appiah finish third overall in the ra

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Red Wings hire Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings hired Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations Tuesday, tapping one of the franchise's great players. General manager Stev Yzerman said his former teammate will be based in his native Sweden and involved in every aspect of helping him run the organization. Lidstrom's job duties will include evaluating players with the Red Wings, on other NHL teams, in the AHL and Europe as well as on amateur levels. Detroit drafted Lidstrom with the No. 53 pick