Coronavirus omicron updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 1

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 4,000 hospitalized

At least 2,421,799 coronavirus cases have been reported in North Carolina, and at least 20,757 people have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, Jan. 31, reported 7,327 new COVID-19 cases, down from 17,213 on Jan. 30 and 22,393 on Jan. 29. The state doesn’t update case counts over the weekends.

Another 162 coronavirus-related deaths were added.

At least 4,882 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Jan. 31, including 790 adults being treated in intensive care units. The total patient count was down from 4,937 the day before, according to state health officials.

As of Jan. 29, the latest date with available information, 26.9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 75% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 71% are fully vaccinated. Of the state’s total population, about 60% are fully vaccinated and about 65% have received at least one dose. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

About 2.9 million ”additional/booster” doses have been administered in North Carolina as of Jan. 31, the health department said. Health officials have urged those who are eligible to get boosted, as data suggests it offers increased protection against the omicron coronavirus variant.

About 99% of all new COVID-19 cases in the Southeast were attributed to the omicron variant as of Jan. 22, the latest date for which data is available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How can you keep COVID vaccine card safe – and what if you lose it? Here are some tips

How to get accurate COVID at-home test results

As free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits from the federal government arrive in the mailbox of those that ordered them, experts have some tips to ensure users get accurate results.

At-home tests are accurate about 80% of the time, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Before taking the test, individuals should wash their hands, check that the test kit isn’t expired and make sure none of the items inside are broken or damaged. Once the test is taken, a common mistake users make is not reading the results in the right time frame. Experts say you should read the instructions that come with the test kit and set a timer to get the most precise results.

One study at Vanderbilt University found taking the test in the middle of the day could produce more accurate results than taking it at night, The Observer reported.

You can order free at-home COVID tests from government starting now. Here’s how

NC may require COVID vaccines for high schoolers

The N.C. Commission For Public Health is considering a petition to have the COVID-19 vaccine added to the state immunization requirements for children who are 17 years old or who are entering 12th grade as of July 1.

Kira Kroboth, founder of the Facebook group WCPSS: COVID Safety & Support, told The News & Observer she hopes the measure will pass, saying “I know there will be a lot of pushback, but we have to remember that mandated vaccines for schools are not new.”

But some conservative groups are opposed. Citizen Advocates For Accountable Government and Moms for Liberty plan to protest the petition on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The Commission, which is made up of 13 members, is empowered under state law to adopt rules that protect the public health — such as adding immunization requirements for children. The state Department of Health and Human Services, however, has said it wouldn’t consider making the vaccine a requirement for students while it only has emergency use authorization from the FDA. But officials said they might consider it “at a later date.”

The FDA fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older in August and fully approved the Moderna vaccine for people ages 18 and older on Monday, Jan. 31.

Charlotte airport saw more travelers in 2021

At least 43 million people traveled through Charlotte Douglas International Airport last year — up 59% from the first year of the pandemic when 27 million passengers visited the airport.

“Our 2021 passenger numbers are pretty impressive considering the twists and turns we’ve experienced over the past two years,” CLT CEO Haley Gentry said in a statement.

Airport officials said the return of more business travel has aided its recovery, with business travel accounting for 24% of all passenger traffic in 2021. Business travel made up 34% of traffic before the pandemic in 2019, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Free N95 mask supplies low in Triangle counties

Triangle counties have been offering free face masks, but supplies have been dwindling.

As of Jan. 31, supplies were running low in Wake County and were gone in Orange County, The News & Observer reported.

Masks will be available at most Durham County libraries starting Feb. 1.

Free N95 masks have been offered at multiple Triangle sites through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Compared to cloth options, health officials have said the face coverings offer more protection against COVID-19.