Coronavirus: Olga Kurylenko says she has ‘completely recovered’ from illness after being ‘locked up’ in quarantine

Actor Olga Kurylenko attends the Baftas in February 2019: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she’s “completely recovered” from coronavirus, after previously being “locked up” in quarantine for a week.

The actor, best known for her role in the 2008 Bond film Quantum of Solace, confirmed her health on Instagram with a picture in which she cradles her son while wearing a face mask.

“I have completely recovered,” she wrote, alongside a prayer-hands emoji.

Kurylenko then recalled her symptoms over the last two weeks.

“For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache,” she wrote. “The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired.”

She continued, “By the end of the second week, I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!

“I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.”

Kurylenko confirmed last week (17 March) that she had contracted the virus and was “locked up” at home.

She wrote on Instagram at the time that her strongest symptoms were “fever and fatigue” and urged her followers to self-isolate as a precaution.

The French actor most recently appeared in the action film The Courier.