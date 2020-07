Coronavirus NSW hotspots: list of regional and Sydney Covid-19 outbreak locations

Photograph: James Gourley/EPA

New South Wales has seen an uptick in community transmission of coronavirus in recent weeks, putting the state on high alert to prevent further spread.

Many new cases can be traced back to the Crossroads Hotel cluster, but new locations have cropped up in the news briefings each day.

Here is an overview of the state’s current hotspots and what to do if you’ve visited them.

List of outbreaks in NSW

If you were at the following venues on these dates you must get tested and self-isolate for 14 days, even if your test is negative.

Batemans Bay Soldiers Club: Monday 13 July, Wednesday 15 July, Thursday 16 July, Friday 17 July.

Plus Fitness Campbelltown : 9am to 10am, Saturday 11 July.

Crossroads Hotel Casula : Friday 3 July to Friday 10 July.

Planet Fitness Casula : Saturday 4 July to Friday 10 July.

Picton Hotel in Picton : Saturday 4 July, Sunday 5 July, Thursday 9 July, Friday 10 July.

Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park : Thursday 9 July to Sunday 12 July, Tuesday 14 July.

West Leagues Club Campbelltown: Friday 10 July 8pm to midnight, Sunday 12 July, midnight to 2.30am.

Our Lady of Lebanon Cathedral in Harris Park: Wednesday 15 July – 5.30pm Mass, Thursday 16 July – 6pm Mass, Friday 17 July – 1pm funeral and 6pm Mass.

If you were at any of the following locations on these dates, monitor yourself for symptoms and self-isolate and get tested if symptoms occur.

Residents of Sydney’s eastern suburbs should note that these businesses are not confined to the south-west.

C1 Speed Indoor Karting, Albion Park: Saturday 11 July, 6pm to 7pm.

McDonald’s Albion Park , Wednesday 15 July, 2pm to 2.30pm.

Mancini’s Original Woodfired Pizza, Belfield : Friday 10 July, 8pm to 9.20pm.

Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore : Saturday 4 July, 11pm to 1am.

Woolworths Bowral : Saturday 11 July, 12pm to 9pm, and Sunday 12 July, 12pm to 9pm.

Hurricanes Grill, Brighton Le Sands , Saturday 11 July 6pm to 9pm.

Bavarian Macarthur in Campbelltown , Saturday 11 July, 7.30pm to 9pm.

Macarthur Tavern, Campbelltown : Saturday 11 July, 9.15pm to 12.40am.

Kmart Casula : Friday 10 July, 5pm to midnight.

Holy Duck! Chippendale : Friday 10 July, 7.15pm to 9.30pm.

Frankie’s Food Factory in Milperra , Friday 10 July, 1pm to 3pm.

Westfield Mount Druitt , Saturday 18 July, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Rashays in North Wollongong : Saturday 11 July, 7pm to 9pm.

Love Supreme in Paddington : Tuesday 14 July, 5.30pm to 9pm.

The Village Inn in Paddington : Saturday 11 July, 6.30pm to 10pm

Milky Lane in Parramatta: Saturday 11 July, 2pm to 3pm.

Star City Casino in Pyrmont : Saturday 4 July, 8pm to 10.30pm.

Bankstown YMCA in Revesby : Thursday 9 July, 4pm to 8pm, and Saturday 11 July, 8am to 12pm.

Pharmacy for Less Tahmoor : Sunday 12 July, 9am to 10.40am.

Zone Bowling Villawood : Saturday 27 June, 11am to 3pm.

Stockland Mall in Wetherill Park : Saturday 4 July, Sunday 5 July, Thursday 9 July to Sunday 12 July, Tuesday 14 July.

Windsor Castle Hotel, East Maitland : Monday 13 July, 6-8 pm.

Salamander Bay Shopping Centre, Port Stephens: Wednesday 15 July.

Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being regularly updated to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will continue to be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.