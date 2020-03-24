Coronavirus: 'Not realistic' to enforce daily exercise and shopping lockdown rules, Police Federation says

Police will not be able to enforce all the rules of the “lockdown” imposed by the prime minister, a senior officer has said.

John Apter, chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said it was “not realistic” for officers to check how many times people had exercised in a day.

“Certainly the police will get involved with more than two people gathering in the same place but as far as policing the bread aisles in the supermarkets, or checking how many times people are going to the shops, that’s simply impractical,” he told BBC News.

Mr Apter appealed for the public to heed the government’s advice to avoid putting further pressure on police as they try to support the NHS.

He said local authorities would take the lead on shutting down non-essential shops that refuse to close.

“The biggest concern is how we enforce social distancing,” Mr Apter added. “We police by consent and I don’t want that to change during this crisis … this is about saving lives and protecting people across this country.”

The military are expected to be called on to take on some police roles, such as guarding nuclear power stations, but not to enforce the lockdown.

The Police Federation, which represents 120,000 rank-and-file officers, said it would not be “business as usual” for policing.

Police leaders have already admitted that a “graduated withdrawal of service” will be enacted if the coronavirus epidemic continues to worsen, with emergency response and threats to life prioritised over proactive patrols and other functions.

Research by the Policy Exchange think-tank said the changes could drive localised spikes in violence if gang members feel “immune” as they complete over a shrinking drugs market.



