Coronavirus: Northern Ireland to allow groups of six people to meet outdoors in further easing of lockdown

Northern Ireland will allow groups of up to six people to meet outdoors from Tuesday, Arlene Foster has said, in a further easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

In a further blow to those hoping for a co-ordinated four nations approach, Stormont unveiled a raft of new freedoms as the first step of the country’s recovery plan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Churches are now allowed to open for private prayer and can hold drive-through services so long as worshippers remain in their cars.

Cinemas, concerts and live theatre performances will also be permitted in a drive-through format, and some sports such as golf and tennis can resume - so long as people continue to practice social distancing.

It is still forbidden to visit immediate family indoors, despite this being included in step one of the country’s recovery plan, prompting deputy first minister to implore Michelle O’Neill residents to “bear with us”.

Ms Foster added: “We would have liked to unlock the whole of step one but, quite simply, the reason why we haven’t been able to move to indoor family gatherings is because of the medical advice,” said Mrs Foster.

More follows…



