Coronavirus: High street visits down 44% despite Primark queues

The Rushden Lakes shopping centre as non-essential retail stores reopened on Monday in England. (David Rogers/Getty Images)

England’s high streets remained far quieter on Monday than before the coronavirus hit, despite long queues outside many chain stores as non-essential retailers re-opened.

Footfall in the first two hours of trading was down 44% compared to a year earlier, according to analysis by retail data firm Springboard for the BBC.

But Diane Wehrle, Springboard’s marketing and insights director, the lifting of the retail shutdown had still sparked a significant leap in high street visits compared to the previous week. Visitor numbers were up 42.8% on last Monday morning, when many storefronts remained shuttered.

Long queues at Primark, Nike, and other fashion retailers

Shoppers queueing outside Primark in Birmingham as non-essential shops in England opened their doors to customers for the first time since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were imposed in March. (PA)

Large numbers of shops began the week by opening their doors for the first time in almost three months. In Liverpool ONE, the city’s main shopping centre, as many as 90% of stores resumed trading.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak appealed to the public to “get out there, shop safely and give your local businesses the support they need” on Monday morning.

Widely shared photos of long queues outside Primark stores across the country suggested many shoppers were doing just that.

Socially distanced queues snaked round two corners at central Liverpool’s Primark store early in the morning, sparking staff to open earlier than planned. Heavy rain failed to deter shoppers in central Manchester, with long queues at lunchtime.

Long queues were also reported outside Zara, TK Maxx, H&M, John Lewis, Sports Direct, Footlocker and Nike stores in large towns and cities across England.

“It is great to see the sheer volume of pent up demand that exists,” tweeted retail expert Jonathan de Mello. “The next few weeks will be absolutely crucial - both in terms of offloading stock but also much-needed cash flow.”

Primark’s queues sparked fresh debate on social media over whether more shops should be opening. But detailed sales figures from John Lewis’ two re-opened stores suggested many customers were stocking up on what many would see as essentials. Towels, sofas, and print cartridges were top sellers in Poole, while buttons, baby sleepsuits and face coverings proved popular in Kingston.

Shoppers also defended getting out. “Lockdown has been hard and boring so I want to treat myself," one TK Maxx customer told PA as she queued to buy some new dresses.

‘Quieter than usual’ for many shops

Georgia Eckert, founder of Imagined Things bookshop in Harrogate. (Imagined Things)

The queues outside some major retailers may not represent most shops’ experiences, however.

“It’s been a bit quieter than usual, but that’s to be expected when some people are isolating,” said Georgia Eckert, who runs independent bookshop Imagined Things in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Eckert told Yahoo Finance UK every shopper before lunchtime had bought something, with her customers reporting they were “missing” shops as well as keen to support them.

“It’s been lovely to have people in - everyone’s really happy to be here,” she added.

The bookshop capped customer numbers at five, and even turned some of its books over to be “blurb up” so readers do not need to touch them.

Personal finance blogger Andy Webb said shoppers’ bags in Harrogate’s town centre suggested most were “spending money, not just browsing.”

But he said large budget retailers like Primark and Poundland were the only shops full or with queues. “Sadly independent shops didn’t seem to be that busy.”

Even major cities were clearly far from back to normal, despite the queues outside some stores. Journalists reported some leading retail streets were largely empty in Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool.

Springboard’s analysis suggests high street footfall nationwide was up on recent weeks but still subdued compared to before the pandemic. Wehrle told BBC’s You and Yours retail parks a “whole tranche” of shoppers were still missing, from those shielding to office workers.