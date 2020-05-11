Coronavirus: No haircuts, pubs or restaurants until July at the 'earliest', says Dominic Raab

Britons won't be able to get a haircut, visit the pub or dine in a restaurant until 4 July at the "very earliest", Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told Sky News.

Under the government's three-phase plan for easing the coronavirus lockdown, those who can't work from home will be encouraged to return to work from Wednesday.

Mr Raab said this "modest" change to the lockdown would include builders and those who work in manufacturing, with a full list of who is being asked to go back to work this week to be published later today.

In the second phase of the government's plan, which would begin on 1 June at the earliest, some shops might be able to reopen.

However, Mr Raab confirmed hairdressers, pubs and restaurants would have to wait until phase three, from 4 July at the "very earliest", to be reconsidered for reopening.

"From 4 July, at the earliest, we'll look at other sectors and that will include hospitality, but it will also include personal care and people like hairdressers," the foreign secretary told Sky News' Kay Burley @ Breakfast show.

"Obviously the proximity in those two sectors... is something where we don't think we're ready yet, given where we are with the virus."

Towards the end of this month, the government is looking to enforce a 14-day quarantine period on those entering the UK.

When it was suggested this had scuppered the summer holiday plans of many Britons who were looking to travel abroad, Mr Raab replied: "I'm really sorry for that and we do understand the sacrifices everyone's having to make."