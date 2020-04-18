Coronavirus: No gun salutes for Queen's birthday for first time amid COVID-19 pandemic

The 2019 gun salute for the Queen in Hyde Park. (Getty Images)

The Queen has requested none of the traditional gun salutes which take place on her birthday happen this year, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Queen, who turns 94 on Tuesday, would usually have her real birthday marked by gun salutes in Hyde Park, Windsor Great Park and at the Tower of London.

But according to a palace source, this year, she has asked they not take place. It’s understood to be the first time they have not happened in her 68 year reign.

The source said: "Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances."

The Queen is also understood to have waived the usual rules of local government flying the Union flag for her.

Trooping the Colour marks her official birthday each June - this is the 2006 celebration. (Reuters)

Government advice sent to local authorities says “you should continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines as set out by the Government” if flying the flag on 21 April.

It also says “In the current circumstances we are not expecting everyone to be able to follow this advice".

A Palace source has said all of the changes are "in line with Her Majesty’s wishes."

The Queen’s real birthday, 21 April, is usually marked privately, with the public celebration in June held for her official birthday.

However this year, Trooping the Colour will also not go ahead in the same way it usually does.

Queen Elizabeth waves during a special concert "The Queen's Birthday Party" to celebrate her 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall in London. (Getty Images)

At the end of March, the Palace said: “In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form.

“A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance.”

On Friday, her grandson Prince William confessed to being worried about his grandparents at this time because of the spread of coronavirus.

He told the BBC they were keeping them in isolation as much as possible, but that they were keeping in touch with family using technology.

Asked if there was a royal zoom, William, 37, said: “We have done many a family thing, we have been talking to all the family online.”

His wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, added: “Your father and my parents and our families have loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s hard times, particularly over Easter not seeing each other.”

Any video calls made to the Queen on her birthday will be private.

This year, Her Majesty is in Windsor Castle, where she arrived early for Easter Court amid the spread of coronavirus in the capital.

Her husband, Prince Philip, was also flown down to be with her, but they are understood to be keeping a skeleton staff with them.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are in Scotland, where they are staying at their Balmoral home, and Prince William and Kate have been staying at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Los Angeles, where they arrived just before the border between the USA and Canada closed.

Though the Queen’s engagements have been postponed for the foreseeable future, she gave a rare address from Windsor Castle to the nation and the commonwealth, in which she said “we will meet again”.