Coronavirus: No 10 admits face coverings have 'weak but positive effect' in slowing COVID-19

There is evidence face coverings have a "weak but positive effect" in reducing transmission of the coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ministers are still considering what guidance to issue to the public during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Ministers are still considering how we move forward with face coverings in terms of the precise advice which we give to the public and once that's ready we will announce it," he said.

"The advice we have received based on the science shows a weak but positive effect in reducing transmission of coronavirus from asymptomatic members of the public where social distancing isn't possible.

"What ministers need to consider is how best to produce advice for the public on the next steps and that work is still ongoing."

It comes after the PM said face coverings will be "useful" when lockdown restrictions are eased to "give people confidence they can go back to work".

On Thursday, Mr Johnson said: "What I think SAGE [the government's scientific advisory group] is saying, what I certainly agree with, is that as part of coming out of the lockdown, I do think face coverings will be useful.

"Both for epidemiological reasons but, also, for giving people confidence that they can go back to work.

"You're going to be hearing more about that and that kind of thing next week."