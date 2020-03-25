Coronavirus: NHS workers describe 'stressful' commute on packed trains despite lockdown

NHS workers have described "stressful" journeys into work as some trains are still packed with non-essential workers not respecting the two-metre rule.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing pressure to increase restrictions on construction work as commuters continue to crowd on to the London Underground network during the escalating coronavirus outbreak.

Sky News spoke to NHS healthcare workers from St George's Hospital outside Tooting Broadway station in southwest London on Wednesday, with several reporting crowded trains despite a nationwide lockdown.

Robert Broadbent, a switchboard manager at the hospital, said: "There are far too many people on the Tube that are clearly not essential workers - some were covered in paint and building dust, clearly construction workers.

"It's really worrying and there is no such thing as 'social distancing' - there's no way you can keep two metres from anybody - and now I have to go into work, which isn't good."

Another NHS worker at St George's said her commute was "stressful" because passengers were not taking the two-metre rule seriously.

She said: "On the way back yesterday, after a long and tiring day at the hospital, my partner and I - who also works at the hospital - had to keep standing and changing seats.

"And you don't want to sound like you're victimising other industries, but it's clearly a lot of construction workers who are travelling to sites."

She added: "As health workers we take the two-metre rule really seriously - and I don't think other people are because they're just sitting next to each other on the trains. It's quite stressful."

Danny Witham, a children's nurse at St George's said he felt a "little bit" anxious on his journey into work on a crowded train.

He said: "I'm looking after vulnerable people and I need to keep myself safe to keep my patients safe, and obviously I don't know what everyone has got down there or if I am even carrying anything.

"It's just a bit scary being in that small space with everyone."

However, another NHS worker at St George's Hospital said her journey on the DLR had been better than previous days, with a lot less people and fellow passengers keeping "at least a seat" apart.

She added: "Yesterday I felt people weren't listening but something must have changed overnight.

"The atmosphere is very morbid and a lot of people are wearing masks - it's a bit shifty and not a great atmosphere."

One construction worker told Sky News he was "worried about going into work" because "there were so many people gathered together".

"I'm quite happy I've been sent home today," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rinesh Parmar said testing is vital to keep the NHS running in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, he said: "If you live in a household and one member of that household suddenly develops symptoms, and the whole household including an NHS worker is having to self-isolate for two weeks, this will ultimately cripple the NHS.

"We need to ensure we can unveil this vital frontline testing to NHS staff so that we can get them back on the frontline as soon as possible."

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said it was "sensible" for construction workers to continue going to work if it is "safe to do so" and employers follow Public Health England's guidance on social distancing.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged the government to help to reduce demand for public transport in London.

He said: "It remains the case that too many of the people using Transport for London (TfL) services at the busiest times work in construction.

"I repeat my call on the government to ban non-safety construction work during this period, as TfL did yesterday."