Coronavirus: NHS staff first to receive 'antigen testing' for COVID-19

Hundreds of frontline NHS staff will be tested this weekend to find out if they have coronavirus, as the government moves to ramp up testing for the disease among healthcare workers.

Michael Gove announced that increased antigen testing, developed in partnership with UK businesses, research institutes and universities, will be rolled out immediately to those working in hospitals and social care.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, Cabinet Office minister Mr Gove said that the testing would begin this weekend, "dramatically" scaling up next week, allowing those working in health and social care to "have security in the knowledge that they can safely return to work if their test is negative".

"This is absolutely crucial to our response to - and fight against - coronavirus," he added.

The first of three new laboratories is expected to start operating this weekend and will initially process about 800 samples from frontline health workers before scaling up every week, with the two other laboratories to open soon, the government said.

Amazon and Royal Mail will help get the tests to people and back to the labs, while Boots has been supporting the initial trials by supplying volunteer healthcare clinicians to be testers.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the tests would initially be focused on those working in intensive care, A&E, GP practices and staff running ambulance services.

The government's announcement comes after increasing criticism for the lack of testing, with a petition started by a nurse asking for frontline NHS staff to be tested attracting more than a million signatures within days.

What is antigen testing?

Antigen testing detects whether there are antigens present in a person's blood.

Antigens are part of the body's immune system - they are contained within a virus and are triggered to help the body fight off infection and develop antibodies.

Antigens can be detected in blood before antibodies are made, meaning they are a much quicker way of identifying whether someone has an infection.

These tests are used to detect other viruses such as malaria and flu.

They are different from antibody tests, which can tell you whether you have already had the virus rather than if you are carrying it at the time.

The government said the new testing service "will help end the uncertainty of whether NHS staff need to stay at home".

Those who test negative for coronavirus will be able to return to work, ending the need for those displaying symptoms but who have not got COVID-19 to self-isolate as a precaution.

Sir Simon said 33,000 hospital beds - the equivalent of 50 new hospitals - across England had been made freed up in existing hospitals for COVID-19 patients, with more to come as new makeshift hospitals are opened in major cities.

Work is almost complete on transforming London's enormous ExCel Centre into the NHS Nightingale Hospital, which will house thousands of beds for coronavirus patients.

Two further Nightingale Hospitals will open in Birmingham's NEC and Manchester's Central exhibition centres with up to 2,000 beds available in Birmingham and 1,000 in Manchester, although they will both start with 500 beds.

Sir Simon said the hospital plans were part of an "unprecedented response" to the pandemic and will be staffed predominantly by NHS doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, with military medics on hand if needed.

Some will be the more than 18,000 retired doctors, nurses and other former NHS staff who have volunteered to help after they have been given a full induction and online training "to help them hit hte ground running", Sir Simon said.

Regarding the increase in testing, he said: "We will be rolling out staff testing across the NHS, starting next week with the critical care nurses, other staff in intensive care, emergency departments, ambulance services, GPs.

"As testing volumes continue to increase, we want to widen that to essential public service workers, as well as our social care workers, and continue with patient testing that is so vital."

Mr Gove led Friday's news briefing for the first time in the absence of Boris Johnson, after the prime minister announced earlier in the day he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self-isolation.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously stood in for the PM but was also unavailable as he is also self-isolating after testing positive, having experienced "mild symptoms" of the disease.

They both revealed that they had been diagnosed in video messages posted on Twitter on Friday morning.

There was also no sign of the government's chief medical adviser, Professor Chris Whitty, who revealed on Friday afternoon that he is self-isolating with symptoms of coronavirus.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance was also not present despite being a regular fixture of the daily briefings; however, he confirmed on Twitter that he has not been experiencing symptoms and so has not been tested.

Also on Friday afternoon, regional health bodies across the UK provided their latest figures on the number of people who had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The total death count in the UK now stands at 769 after another 185 fatalities were confirmed.

The regional totals stand at: