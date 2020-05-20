Coronavirus: NHS prioritised over social care during early stages of outbreak, minister says

The government prioritised the NHS over social care early on in the coronavirus outbreak, a minister has told Sky News.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said: "We needed to make a choice about testing, we did decide to focus upon the NHS."

Pressed further on whether it was government policy to focus on the health service first and foremost, he told Kay Burley@Breakfast: "That's right. I think that was absolutely essential."

Mr Buckland said there have been "huge issues" in adult social care, adding: "We've seen a huge tragedy in our care homes which is a great regret."