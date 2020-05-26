Coronavirus: NHS to offer drug that can shorten recovery time by four days

Selected NHS coronavirus patients will soon be able to access a treatment to speed up their recovery, it has been announced this morning.

The anti-viral drug remdesivir will be made available to patients meeting certain clinical criteria to support their recovery in hospital.

The drug is currently undergoing clinical trials around the world, including in the UK, and early data showing it can shorten the time to recovery by about four days.

Treatment will initially be prioritised for patients who have the greatest likelihood of deriving the most benefit, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The government is working in collaboration with the drug’s manufacturer Gilead Sciences to supply the NHS with remdesivir, but the DHSC did not say how many patients would be treated under the arrangement.

“This shows fantastic progress,” said Lord Bethell, the government’s minister for progress. “The latest, expert scientific advice is at the heart of every decision we make, and we will continue to monitor remdesivir’s success in clinical trials across the country to ensure the best results for UK patients.”

The experimental anti-viral drug was granted emergency authorisation in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used in treating patients with coronavirus earlier this month.

It followed a US clinical trial showed that improved the drug improved outcomes for those with severe Covid-19. The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) released data indicating that the drug reduced the duration of hospitalisation stays by 31 per cent compared with a placebo treatment.

Remdesivir was created by biopharmaceutical company Gilead Science, which has pledged to donate 1.5 million vials of the drug to help patients in hospitals in the US cities hardest hit by the coronavirus.

