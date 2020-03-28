Coronavirus: NHS could have prevented 'chaos and panic', says Lancet editor

The NHS could have prevented "chaos and panic" and was "wholly unprepared" for the coronavirus pandemic, the editor of one of the world's most prestigious medical journals has said.

Writing in The Lancet, Dr Richard Horton said warnings issued to the health service about a possible outbreak such as COVID-19 were ignored.

He said his own journal on 20 January pointed to the risk of a global pandemic, saying "preparedness plans should be readied for deployment at short notice, including securing supply chains of pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment, hospital supplies and the necessary human resources to deal with the consequences of a global outbreak of this magnitude".

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dr Horton has also said the government's "Contain, Delay, Mitigate, Research" plan was unsuccessful.

"It failed, in part, because ministers didn't follow the World Health Organisation's advice to 'test, test, test' every suspected case.

"They didn't isolate and quarantine. They didn't contact trace", he said.

"These basic principles of public health and infectious disease control were ignored, for reasons that remain opaque."

He added that: "The result has been chaos and panic across the NHS".

The government has defended its strategy in the face of critics who said they acted too slowly. Officials said their approach was led by scientific evidence, and stressed it was key to implement measures such as social distancing at the appropriate time, rather than too soon.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, told Sky News earlier this month: "We are just being entirely science-led. We are not doing the things that perhaps are happening elsewhere just because it seems like a popular thing to do. We want to know that the scientists back it."

And a Downing Street spokeswoman has previously said: "The prime minister and this government are committed to keeping the public informed every step of the way about what we're doing to fight the spread of coronavirus, when we're doing it and why we're doing it.

Story continues

"At all times, we will be led by the science to bring forward the right responses at the right time to this global pandemic."

On Friday, the UK saw its biggest daily rise in deaths since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Figures recorded between 5pm on Wednesday and 5pm on Thursday revealed a further 185 people had died after contracting the disease - taking the total to 769.

On the same day, Boris Johnson and the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said they had both tested positive for the virus, and that the government's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty was also self-isolating after showing symptoms.

Dr Horton has also expressed concerns over the government's new measures, which include a lockdown imposed on Monday.

"This plan, agreed far too late in the course of the outbreak, has left the NHS wholly unprepared for the surge of severely and critically ill patients that will soon come," he said.

Dr Horton said that he asked NHS workers to contact him with their experiences and the messages that came back have been "as distressing as they have been horrifying".

Some of the comments he cited include: "Forget lockdown - we are going into meltdown"; "total carnage"; "humanitarian crisis"; "I don't feel safe. I don't feel protected"; "we are literally making it up as we go along."

:: Listen to the Daily podcast with Dermot Murnaghan on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, cabinet minister Michael Gove said hundreds of frontline NHS staff will be tested this weekend - "dramatically" scaling up next week, to find out if they have coronavirus.

He said it would allow those working in health and social care to "have security in the knowledge that they can safely return to work if their test is negative".

"This is absolutely crucial to our response to - and fight against - coronavirus," he added.

It was also previously announced that the Army would be brought in to help get deliveries of protective equipment to frontline NHS staff who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.