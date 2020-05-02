Coronavirus latest news: PM reveals doctors made plans to announce his death

Boris Johnson looking a get well soon card sent by children when he was ill with coronavirus - ANDREW PARSONS/DOWNING STREET HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Boris Johnson has revealed how doctors began making preparations to announce his death as he battled ­coronavirus.

Mr Johnson said he was given "litres and litres of oxygen" by medics to keep him alive while in intensive care at London's St Thomas' Hospital.

The Prime Minister told The Sun on Sunday: "It was a tough old moment, I won't deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a 'death of Stalin'-type ­scenario.

"I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were ­contingency plans in place."

It came as two doctors who saved Mr Johnson's life said they were "humbled and honoured" at being recognised in the naming of the Prime Minister's son.