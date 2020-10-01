Coronavirus news – live: Quarantine rules for travellers returning from Turkey and Poland as new social lockdowns announced

A member of staff collects a completed test kit from a visitor at a Covid-19 testing centre in Southwark, south London. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced new quarantine rules for travellers returning from Turkey, Poland and three Caribbean islands following increases in the rate of Covid-19 cases in those countries.

Travellers arriving in the UK from those countries after 4am on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

It came as new restrictions on households mixing were announced for Liverpool city region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough in a bid to curb rising coronavirus infections.