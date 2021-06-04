Coronavirus UK news - live: Daily cases highest since March as Ferguson warns data going in ‘negative direction’

The coronavirus data is “pointing in a negative direction” this week as the Delta variant has been doubling across the UK every nine days, according to an epidemiologist (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A further 6,238 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus were recorded in the UK as of 9am today - the highest single-day figure since 25 March.

And one expert warned the coronavirus data is “pointing in a negative direction” this week as the Delta variant has been doubling across the UK every nine days.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling was instrumental to the UK locking down in March last year, said the variant - first identified in India - was likely to be 60 per cent more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha variant that originated in Kent.

When asked about whether the 21 June lifting of restrictions should be delayed, the Imperial College London epidemiologist told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the data is pointing this week in a more negative direction than it was last week, so it points towards the direction of being cautious.”

He added: “The best estimate at the moment is this variant may be 60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant.

“There’s some uncertainty around that depending on assumption and how you analyse the data, between about 30 per cent and maybe even up to 100 per cent more transmissible.”