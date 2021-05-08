Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India received 6,608 oxygen concentrators, 3856 cylinders in last 10 days, says Centre

FP Staff
·5 min read

Coronavirus in India Latest News LIVE Updates: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India had received 6,608 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 14 generation plants, 4,330 ventilators/BiPAP and about 3 lakh remdesivir doses from 27 April to 7 May.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud passed an order on Saturday, constituting a National Task Force (NTF) to assess and recommend the need and distribution of oxygen for the entire country.

In a significant move, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said requirement of a positive COVID-19 test report is not mandatory for admission to a health facility. In its revised national policy for the admission of COVID patients to public or private facilities, the Union Health Ministry said no patient will be refused services on any account, including oxygen and essential drugs, even if the he or she belongs to a different city.

"In a significant directive to states, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revised the national policy for admission of COVID patients to various categories of COVID facilities. This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19," the ministry said.

"Hospitals under the central government, state governments and UT administration, including private hospitals managing COVID patients, shall ensure that requirement of a positive test for COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility. A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of COVID Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) of Dedicated COVID Hospital (DHC) as the case may be," the directive to all the states and Union Territories said.

The top drugs controller cleared the drug after clinical trial results showed that a molecule present in the drug helps in faster recovery of patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

The health ministry said that so far over 17.49 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs, out of which around 16.7 crore doses have been consumed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday spoke with four Chief Ministers in separate phone calls and discussed the COVID-19 situation in their states.

He called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

In order to vaccinate all people in Delhi, over three crore doses will be required, out of which around 40 lakh have been received, Kejriwal said.

The chief minister urged the Centre to provide it 85 lakh doses per month so that all the Delhiites could be vaccinated in the next three months.

Urging Centre to provide more vaccines to Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the city has only 5-6 days of vaccinations left.

In a statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin said all shops, except provision and grocery stores and meat stalls, would remain closed.

The decision, Stalin added, was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally over 2.18 crore on Saturday, said the Union health ministry.

India's COVID-19 wave crossed another grim milestone on Saturday after the country reported more than 4,000 deaths from the virus in a single day. The daily cases stayed over 4 lakh for the third straight day.

According to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office, the lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on 10 May and will be in force till 4 am on 24 May.

In order to help people prepare for the lockdown, all shops and establishments are being allowed to stay open from 6 am to 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday (8 and 9 May).

Tamil Nadu had reported a record high of 26,465 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 197 fatalities.

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 19,216 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 9,54,282, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 toll breached the 12000-mark, as 112 more people succumbed to the infection, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,076, the department said in its bulletin.

Thirty-three deaths were recorded in North 24 Parganas and 28 in Kolkata.

Of the 112 fatalities, 56 were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. The city accounted for 3,915 fresh cases and North 24 Parganas for 3,957 infections.

Accordingly, the number of active cases in the state climbed to 1,24,098.

At least 17,780 people recuperated in Bengal in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,18,108. The recovery rate stands at 85.73 percent.

As many as 1,08,42,269 samples have been tested in the state, including 64,551 since Thursday, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department wrote to all private COVID-19 vaccination facilities, informing them that the state will no longer provide vaccines to them, in view of the Union health ministry's policy that sought to prioritise beneficiaries of second doses.

People visiting the centres for second dose might be guided to government-run medical establishments, the department said.

A source at the health department said the government has given its nod to Peerless Hospital here for trial of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Also See: Tamil Nadu announces 'total lockdown' from 10 to 24 May to curb COVID-19 spread; here's what's allowed and what's not

Tamil Nadu to shut cinemas, bars and places of worship from 26 April; daily COVID cases surpass 14k

India's COVID-19 surge as reflected on social media: Mounting distress, SOS messages, amplifying pleas for help

Read more on Health by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • TNT reportedly courting Wayne Gretzky to fill 'Barkley-like' analyst role

    Could Wayne Gretzky become the NHL's Charles Barkley at Turner Sports?

  • Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz upset at the 'shameful' way Angels handled Albert Pujols situation

    David Ortiz believes a player of Albert Pujols' caliber should have been allowed to determine the end of his career.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Reds LHP Wade Miley throws MLB's fourth no-hitter of 2021

    Four no-hitters in less than two months. Totally normal.

  • Yuli Gurriel's career night helps lift Astros over Blue Jays

    Yuli Gurriel homered and tied a career high with four hits while driving in four runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 10-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

  • Zion Williamson out indefinitely with fractured ring finger

    Pelicans VP David Griffin blamed how refs have officiated Williamson in the paint.

  • Nick Nurse calls report on Nate Bjorkgren’s time in Toronto a 'bald-faced lie'

    Nick Nurse defended his former assistant and called out one particular detail of the story he says is "100 percent false."

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson shocked by reaction to brawl vs. Rangers

    Tom Wilson didn’t see anything wrong with his actions from Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers.

  • Tom Brady reportedly urged players to stand united on changing offseason workout rules on NFLPA call

    Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.

  • Ryan Benoit pulled from UFC Fight Night for not making weight, sent to hospital

    Ryan Benoit was sent to the hospital after trying failing to make weight.

  • The 14 best moments from a nightmarish Raptors season

    Even in this wretched season, the Raptors have blessed us with some positive and fun moments.

  • Aussie basketball star threatens Olympic boycott over 'whitewashed' photos

    Liz Cambage doubled down on her comments in an early morning Instagram stories post.

  • McDavid could join exclusive club with unanimous MVP

    If Connor McDavid wins every vote for the Hart Trophy, he'll join Steph Curry, Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky as the only unanimously voted MVPs in big-four sports history.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Barca, Madrid, Juve cling onto Super League, denounce UEFA

    The three remaining European Super League rebels stepped up their criticism of UEFA on Saturday, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus denouncing intolerable threats for their refusal to back down on the prospect of a breakaway competition. The other nine clubs who formed the ill-fated Super League three weeks ago accepted a settlement on Friday to be fined by UEFA and stay within the open Champions League structure. “We regret to see that our friends and founding partners of the Super League project have now found themselves in such inconsistent and contradictory position when signing a number of commitments to UEFA yesterday,” Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus said in a joint statement. "We have the duty to act in a responsible manner and persevere in the pursuit of adequate solutions, despite the unacceptable and ongoing pressures and threats received from UEFA.” The trio risks being banned from the Champions League as UEFA pursues a disciplinary process against them for not disavowing the Super League and being reintegrated into the existing system. “The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offences to abandon the project and therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue,” Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus said. “This is intolerable under the rule of law.” The Super League project imploded after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham — backed out inside 48 hours last month after a backlash from the fans and British government. The Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan have officially signed up to a settlement with UEFA to participate only in the existing open European competitions and accepted giving up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe. “We are fully aware of the diversity of reactions to the Super League initiative and, consequently, of the need to reflect on the reasons for some of them,” the remaining Super League clubs said. “We are ready to reconsider the proposed approach, as necessary. However, we would be highly irresponsible if, being aware of the needs and systemic crisis in the football sector, which led us to announce the Super League, we abandoned such mission to provide effective and sustainable answers to the existential questions that threaten the football industry.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Saddiq Bey’s biggest motivator - and critic - may be his mom

    Drewana Bey played college ball at UNC-Charlotte, and not long after gave birth to her son Saddiq. As she told Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill, Mom was at times Saddiq’s harshest critic - and maybe even one of his doubters. But after proving her wrong time and again, she knows at the NBA level that her son is just getting started.

  • Slater hits tiebreaking HR, Giants beat Padres 5-4

    SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Friday night. Slater led off the inning with an opposite-field drive to right against right-hander Keone Kela (2-2). Slater scored three runs despite entering the game in a 3-for-25 slide, including 11 straight hitless at-bats before the homer. Buster Posey hit a two-run homer and Evan Longoria had a two-run single for the Giants, who improved to 11-3 at Oracle Park this season. San Francisco moved 1 1/2 games ahead of San Diego for the NL West lead on a night they celebrated Hall of Famer Willie Mays a day after his 90th birthday. Camilo Doval (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win, and Jake McGee closed out his eighth save with three strikeouts in the ninth. The Giants jumped ahead 4-0 on Posey’s homer in the third inning off starter Blake Snell and Longoria’s two-run hit in the fifth off right-hander Austin Adams. Posey’s opposite-field drive to right was his eighth homer of the year, already exceeding his 2019 total of seven. The six-time All-Star sat out last season due to family concerns caused by the pandemic. Snell lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged with four runs. San Diego pulled even in the sixth. Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani entered the inning with a one-hitter, but that evaporated as Trent Grisham belted a two-run homer. Eric Hosmer also clobbered a two-run homer off Sam Selman. Mays was ferried for a lap around the warning track in a classic, aquamarine blue-and-cream-colored 1956 Oldsmobile. Recorded tributes to Mays from numerous celebrities inside and outside of baseball appeared before and throughout the game. A partial list: former President George W. Bush, baseball commissioners Bud Selig (former) and Rob Manfred (current), Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Dusty Baker, Orlando Cepeda, Snoop Dogg, Wayne Gretzky, Magic Johnson and Tom Brady. Barry Bonds, baseball’s all-time home run leader and Mays’ godson, not only taped a video but also was shown next to the “Say Hey Kid” in his suite as public-address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon led fans in singing “Happy Birthday” before the top of the fourth inning. Mays received a cake shaped like a fielder’s glove with a frosting-covered “ball” in the pocket. Said Posey before the game, “When you think of the name ‘Willie Mays,’ it’s almost a mythological type of name. It has the same feeling as a Babe Ruth or Lou Gehrig.” TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler announced the shuffling of San Francisco’s outfield personnel as Mike Yastrzemski left the 10-day injured list and Alex Dickerson went on it. Dickerson was shelved with a right shoulder bruise which he sustained Wednesday at Colorado. Yastrzemski, who missed the Giants’ previous 10 games with a mild left oblique strain, didn’t start Friday but is expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday, Kapler said. The Giants also reinstated left-hander Jarlin Garcia, who had been nursing a strained left groin, from the 10-day injured list. Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said LHP Ryan Weathers threw a light bullpen Friday and RHP Dinelson Lamet will throw a light bullpen Saturday. The Padres have not announced a starter for Sunday but it could be either Lamet or Weathers. Both pitched in a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Lamet, who had been on the injured list with right forearm inflammation, started and went two innings and Weathers, who came out of his previous outing with a sore left arm, went three innings. UP NEXT The series continues Saturday with Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove opposing Giants righty Kevin Gausman. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Haft, The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

    You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?