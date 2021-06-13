Coronavirus news LIVE Updates: Kerala logs 11,584 new cases, 206 deaths and 17,856 recoveries in 24 hours

Coronavirus news LATEST Updates: Kerala reported 11,584 new cases of COVID-19 and 206 related deaths on Saturday. With this, the total affected so far in the State to 26,98,214 and the toll of fatalities to 11,181. State health minister Veena George said 94,677 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 12.24 percent.>

Guidelines on COVID-19 containment in Jammu and Kashmir notified on 29 May, will continue to remain in force till further orders, according to an official order.

However, some relaxations have been allowed in eight districts ( Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Bandipora) -barber shops, salons and parlours, standalone shops, outdoor bazaars and shopping complexes permitted to open on all days except weekend; all government and private offices allowed to re-open without any restrictions subject to strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Jharkhand on Sunday did not report any fresh coronavirus death for the first time during the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but 239 new cases pushed the state's tally to 3,43,304, a health bulletin said. East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new cases at 51, followed by 27 in Ranchi and 23 in Hazaribag, it said.

Delhi records 255 new COVID-19 cases, 376 recoveries and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 14,31,139, toll to 24,823 and recoveries to 14,02,850, according to a health bulletin. The National Capital now has 3,466 active cases.

The Assam government on Sunday instructed all its employees who have recieved both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine to attend office from Monday, 14 June.

All COVID-19 protocols are to be strictly followed, the government added in its order.

At least 65 children have tested positive for coronavirus in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra over the last four days, as per the data shared by the district civil hospital. As per the data, the COVID-19 positivity rate and fatality rate are falling in the Osmanabad district but COVID-19 patients in the age group of 0 to 18 years are found in the district for the first time.

Out of the 119 patients found in the district on 9 June, 25 were children between the age group of 0 and 18. Of the 109 patients found on 10 June, 19 were children. On 11 June, 123 infections were detected, of whom 21 were children. This shows that on an average 18 percent of children tested positive. However, no child suffering from coronavirus in the district has died, as per the data shared by authorities.

Over 26 crore Covid vaccine doses doses provided to states/UTs so far. More than 1.53 crore doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered. Additionally, more than 4 lakh vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next 3 days, says Union government.

Arvind Kejriwal said religious places will be opened in Delhi but no visitors will be allowed.

"Weekly market allowed but only one market per zone. Weddings are not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels, only at the court or in homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people allowed at funerals.

"50 percent capacity allowed in Delhi Metro as well as buses. In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed to ensure social distancing," he added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced new relaxations in lockdown restrictions in the National Capital on Sunday.

"After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued," Kejriwal said in a press briefing on Sunday.

News18 reported that schools, colleges, educational institutes will remain shut; sports, religious gatherings will not be allowed and swimming pools, sports complex, multiplexes will remain closed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) said that a total of 37,81,32,474 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 12 June, 2021.

Of these, 19,00,312 samples were tested on Saturday.

Active cases have decreased by 54,531 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 10,26,159. Recoveries have been outnumbering the daily new cases for the 31st consecutive day now.

With 80,834 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, India reported its lowest daily figure in the last 71 days, the Centre said.

The daily positivity rate is at 4.25 percent, which is less than 10 percent for 20 consecutive days. The recovery rate rose to 95.26 percent in last 24 hours, with 1,32,062 recoveries recorded.

India on Sunday reported 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, 1,32,062 discharges, and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

Total cases: 2,94,39,989 Total discharges: 2,80,43,446 Toll: 3,70,384 Active cases: 10,26,159

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of hiding coronavirus deaths in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and demanded the resignation of the states' chief ministers as well as a judicial inquiry to ascertain the actual Covid figures of the country.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have been found to be hiding data and the chief ministers of these states have no moral right to continue in their positions.

His remarks came after media reports claimed that over 1.7 lakh deaths had taken place in Madhya Pradesh in May, but the state government data reported much less.

"We demand an independent judicial inquiry across all these states in India in the number of Covid deaths," he told an online press conference.

"We demand that chief ministers of these states must resign now; they have no moral right to continue in their positions. Their hands are red, as they are responsible, one way or the other, for these deaths. They are responsible for not just the deaths, but also for denying dignity after death by hiding this data," he said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, Only in May, 1,70,000 deaths in Madhya Pradesh. What was never heard and not seen, and now the truth is before us."

The deaths in May (in the state) are equal to the deaths reported in six months. Has human life become so cheap? Has our soul died? The prime minister and chief minister should come forward and say who is responsible, he tweeted tagging a media report.

Khera also cited difference in data given by the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and that of crematoriums and burial grounds in these states.

The Congress leader said this is not just statistics or mere data, but people, these are sons, daughters, parents, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters.

"For God's sake, have some heart, Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi)," he said while demanding the inquiry. Khera alleged that the present government at the Centre considers data as its enemy.

"It considers truth which comes out through data as 'enemy, number one'. It fights with data. It tries to defeat data," he alleged.

The spokesperson also alleged that one has seen how in Parliament whenever questions are asked and uncomfortable statistics have to be laid on the table, "this government and this alliance called the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) becomes a 'No Data Available' alliance."

The Congress leader said it is also for jobs, the economy and human lives. Concealing data on deaths is not only a crime, but also a sin, he said.

"Let's not reduce human lives to mere statistics. We are talking about deaths due to accidents, due to pandemic, people will say - look, don't reduce it to mere statistics, Khera said.

"Under this new India of Mr Modi, the importance given to human life has gone down so much that it is not even mere statistics any more.

These deaths will not even be counted in statistics any more, which is a most unfortunate thing, we have witnessed through this pandemic," he said.

The Congress has been accusing the governments of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh of suppressing Covid death data.

Khera alleged that in Gujarat, between April 10 and May 9, government data showed 3,578 deaths across the state.

But, if one sees the death records of one civil hospital in Ahmedabad as many as 3,416 people died in the same period in just one hospital and 1,23,000 death certificates were issued across 33 districts and eight municipal corporations of Gujarat from March 1 to May 10, he claimed.

This is 58,000 more than last year's period -- March 1 to May 10 -- and this cannot be natural, Khera alleged.

"If 58,000 more death certificates are being issued, questions will be asked, answers will be demanded, accountability will be sought," he said.

In Madhya Pradesh too, he alleged record registers from mukti dhams and from cremation grounds are being taken away or hidden.

Khera claimed that if one compares deaths from last year to this year, the gap is astounding, as between January and May last year, the number of deaths this year has increased by 1,90,000.

"What explains this increase, what explains the fact that the government doesn't want this data to come out," he asked. He made similar claims about Uttar Pradesh.

One has seen horrifying visuals of how the government was trying to erect view cutters in Lucknow, so that people don't take videos or pictures of extra ordinarily high number of cremations taking place, Khera said.

"We have seen visuals of bodies floating in rivers. We have seen visuals of river beds, those visuals don't let us sleep," he said.

