Coronavirus news - live: Boris Johnson to debut new lockdown rules on Monday, as job support plan criticised

Boris Johnson will announce new coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the House of Commons on Monday.

His chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, said in a letter to MPs that the prime minister wanted local leaders to "help shape the package of measures in the most concerning areas", following days of complaints from those same leaders that they were being kept in the dark.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak’s job support scheme - that will pay two-thirds of wages for workers in businesses which have been forced to shut by local restrictions - was attacked for allegedly arriving too late, and not offering enough help.