Coronavirus news - live: UK at 'critical point' as London mayor discussing stricter lockdown measures

The government’s chief medical officer for England is expected to warn that Britain is at “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic as the number of new cases continues to rise.

Professor Chris Whitty will lead a televised briefing on Monday morning, alongside chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance, where he will potentially lay the ground for tough new controls in an urgent attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, London mayor Sadiq Khan is to meet with council leaders today to discuss stricter lockdown measures for the capital, after the rate of cases in London rose in a seven-day period ending early last week, from 18.8 per 100,000 people to around 25.

A spokesperson for Mr Khan said on Sunday that as the “situation is clearly worsening”, the mayor will be seeking “fast action” on imposing more restrictions.