Coronavirus news - live: UK cases spike down to ‘technical issue’, PM says ‘too early to say’ if local lockdowns working

Johnson appeared on BBC1's 'The Andrew Marr Show' on Sunday to give an update on the coronavirus crisis (BBC)

Boris Johnson has said the record-breaking spike in coronavirus cases, which occurred overnight to Sunday, is the result of a “computing issue” which has now “been rectified”.

Speaking to Andrew Marr, the prime minister said there was a “failure in the counting system” - but that everyone who had tested positive for the virus was now aware of their result.

The government previously announced the glitch on Saturday, telling reporters that totals recorded “over the coming days” would be higher as a result of a technical fault that delayed the reporting of cases between 24 September and 1 October.

Mr Johnson, while appearing on BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show, also said it is too early to say whether localised restrictions are working. He told Mr Marr: “We have to to wait and see whether the rate of infection starts to come down.”

Mr Johnson said he recognised public “fatigue" with limits placed on their social and economic lives and realised that people were “furious” with him and the government.