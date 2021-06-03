Coronavirus UK news – live: Nepal variant threatens foreign travel, as India strain dominant in 20% of England

Holidays abroad could be under threat this summer amid fears over a new Covid variant thought to have originated in Nepal (Brian Lawless/PA)

Holidays abroad could be under threat this summer amid fears over a new Covid variant thought to have originated in Nepal.

There are reports of concerns Portugal could lose its green travel list status on Thursday after scientists alerted ministers to the variant, which has apparently spread to Europe.

Whitehall sources told the Daily Mail any additions to the green list, which allows travellers to return home without self-isolating, will be “extremely limited” amid suggestions foreign travel could remain severely restricted until August.

Meanwhile, it appears the Indian coronavirus variant is now dominant in a fifth (21 per cent) of areas in England.

The B.1.617.2 variant - now referred to as Delta - was dominant in 67 of 315 local authorities where at least five cases were found for the two weeks ending 22 May, according to Sky News analysis of the most recent data from the Wellcome Sanger Institute.