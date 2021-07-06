Coronavirus news – live: Daily cases ‘could hit 200,000’ as Javid admits infections will soar after rules axed

(PA)

Covid cases could surge to 200,000 a day, a leading scientist has warned, after the prime minister announced a plan to scrap masks and social distancing as soon as 19 July.

Boris Johnson said that while the country was still “very far from the end” of the pandemic, it was now or never to lift controls by taking advantage of the vaccine roll-out and the upcoming “natural firebreak” offered by the school holidays and good weather.

However Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises the government, said cases could conceivably hit 150,000-200,000 a day, which he predicted would “cause some pressure to the health system”.

“This is a slight gamble, it’s a slight experiment at the moment, and I think it’s justifiable and I’m reasonably optimistic, but policy will have to remain flexible,” he said.

The new health secretary Sajid Javid agreed, saying that cases could reach 100,000 cases a day this summer after the remaining coronavirus restrictions are eased in two weeks.

