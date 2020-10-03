Coronavirus news - live: Third of UK under heightened restrictions as Boris Johnson blames 'fraying discipline' for surge in cases

Boris Johnson has blamed what he claims is the public’s “fraying discipline” for a surge in coronavirus cases that has led to a third of the UK being under heightened restrictions.

The prime minister accepted some people suffered “bad experiences” with the test and trace system set up by the government to keep Covid-19 under control, and said he wanted to apologise for that.

But he suggested responsibility for the sharp uplift in cases over the past month lay with the general public, who had lost the “muscle memory” of the kind of social distancing and hygiene measures that drove down infections in the spring.

The comments came just hours before Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough entered local lockdowns on Saturday, putting more than a third of the country overall under some form of additional restrictions.