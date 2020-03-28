Coronavirus news – live: Over 600,000 confirmed cases around world, as hundreds of NHS frontline staff to trial tests this weekend

Sri Lanka Army personnel check the body temperature of stranded employees before transporting them home from the Biyagama Free Trade Zone in the suburbs of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 28 March 2020: EPA

Coronavirus tests for frontline NHS staff are to be trialled this weekend in a bid to get them back to work if they get the all-clear.

The tests will then be rolled out to the wider workforce, with those receiving a negative result able to return to work.

It comes after 181 more people died from Covid-19 in the UK in the biggest daily jump yet, raising the death toll to 759.

Prime minister Boris Johnson, health secretary Matt Hancock and England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty have all tested positive and are currently self-isolating.

There are now more than 600,000 cases of Covid-19 across the world, including more than 27,800 deaths.



