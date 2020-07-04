Coronavirus news – live: ‘Super Saturday’ sees pubs and hairdressers reopen for first time in three months, as list of quarantine-free countries revealed

A barber at work at DB Barbers in Ashford, Kent, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased across England, 4 July 2020: Gareth Fuller/PA

Pubs, hairdressers and barbers have thrown open their doors for the first time in three months on what has been dubbed “Super Saturday”.

The latest easing of lockdown measures in England will see restaurants and cinemas also able to welcome back customers under modified social distancing restrictions.

Portugal has been left fuming after it was left off a list of more than 50 countries Britain considers safe enough for travel without holidaymakers having to quarantine for 14 days on their return.