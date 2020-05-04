Coronavirus news - live: Staggered work times expected as part of UK lockdown exit strategy as global deaths near 250,000

AFP/Getty

The UK plans a staggered workday for commuters as part of its coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, ministers have said. Travelling at different times of the day would prevent workers being caught in a “crush” on public transport and help maintain social distancing, Grant Shapps said.

Britain is also trialling a new NHS contract-tracing phone app on the Isle of Wight as part of the government’s attempt to get the country moving again.

Worldwide the death toll from Covid-19 is approaching 250,000. The UK accounts for more than one-tenth of the total, with 28,446 fatalaties.