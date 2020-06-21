Coronavirus news – live: UK ‘on track’ to ease lockdown measures, says health secretary as Spain lifts quarantine rules for Britons

Matt Hancock has said “we’re clearly on track” to relax more lockdown measures around early July.

The health secretary said changes will be set out later this week.

British tourists can now go to Spain without having to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival, after the country lifted its quarantine rules for people coming from the UK.

However, as it stands, people would have to quarantine for 14 days on their return home.

In the US, Donald Trump claimed he had asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing to avoid keep finding more infections.

