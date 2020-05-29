Coronavirus news – live: Social distanced gatherings of up to six allowed from Monday as UK economy unlikely to recover in next three years

10 Downing Street/AFP via Getty

Socially distanced gatherings of up to six people will be allowed in outdoor spaces in England from Monday, Boris Johnson has announced as part of plans to gradually ease the country’s lockdown.

The prime minister confirmed all five tests required to move to the next stage had been met, schools to begin reopening and greater contact to be permitted from next week.

It comes as Bank of England rate maker Michael Saunders warned Britain’s economy is unlikely to recover in the next two to three years, in the gloomiest medium-term assessment from a UK policymaker so far.

