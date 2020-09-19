Coronavirus news - live: Second wave imminent, PM admits as ‘increasingly likely’ London will face tougher restrictions

Ministers are considering tough new coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson said the long-feared second wave of the pandemic has arrived in the UK.

The prime minister said he did not want a second national lockdown, but with new cases of the disease in England estimated to have doubled over the past week, he admitted the government was keeping "everything under review".

London mayor Sadiq Khan also warned it was “increasingly likely” tougher social distancing restrictions would soon be needed in the capital to slow the spread of the virus before it spirals out of control.