Coronavirus news – live: Rush to get antibody tests into NHS and shops, as UK emergency law passed and US deaths hit 1,000

Ministers are rushing to get antibody tests for coronavirus to the NHS front line, following sustained criticism of the lack of assessments available for medics. The kits are also to be made available to the wider public.

On Thursday Britain awoke for the first time under new, draconian powers designed to limit the spread of Covid-19, after the Queen granted royal assent to the emergency law.

And in the US deaths from coronavirus have topped 1,000, with Donald Trump forced to step back at least partially from his insistence that the country would “re-open” by Easter.

