Coronavirus news – live: Relaxing two-metre rule ‘reasonable political decision’, says UK scientific adviser as Brazil’s cases soar past 1 million
Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, has said a review into the two-metre social-distancing rule will be finishing “shortly”.
His comment come after Boris Johnson said to “watch this space” when asked the day before whether social distancing restrictions could be reduced to help children return to school in England.
Scroll to continue with content
A government scientific adviser has said he believes it is "now a reasonable political decision to relax" the two-metre rule.
Meanwhile, the number of cases has jumped in countries around the world, with Brazil reporting more than one million infections.
Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.