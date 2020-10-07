Coronavirus news – live: New restrictions to be announced for Scotland as England hospital admissions jump nearly 25%

Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce new coronavirus restrictions for Scotland this afternoon in a bid to slow the country’s recent spike in new cases.

Ms Sturgeon has insisted that the new measures will not amount to another full lockdown for Scotland, with the closure of schools ruled out, but details of the rules are still unknown.

It came after the daily number of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in England jumped by nearly 25 per cent on Tuesday, as one of the government’s scientific advisers called for “more stringent measures” to control the virus.