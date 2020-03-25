Coronavirus news – live: Corbyn condemns delays in testing NHS staff and providing equipment in final PMQs as Labour leader, and Prince Charles tests positive

AFP/Getty

Jeremy Corbyn has hit out at a shortfall in both testing and protection for NHS workers at his final PMQs. He also called on Boris Johnson to ensure care workers had sufficient support. It came as more than 170,000 people answered an NHS call for 250,000 volunteers to help it fight coronavirus, and Britain’s death toll reached 422 overnight.

Elsewhere in Britain, Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House said, though the Duchess of Cornwall is not infected. The Prince of Wales last saw the Queen less than two weeks ago.

In the US, Donald Trump has expressed his desire to “re-open” the US by Easter, and Democrats and Republicans in Congress have agreed on a $2tn (£1.7tn) stimulus package which they will vote on later.

