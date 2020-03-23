Coronavirus news - live: MPs to debate emergency powers after Boris Johnson threatens social distancing crackdown, as pressure grows to cancel Olympics

Getty Images

MPs are to debate emergency laws designed to combat coronavirus which, alongside helping former NHS staff back into work and permitting virtual court hearings, would allow police to detain and isolate anyone they suspected of being infected with Covid-19.

The Commons will meet just a day after Boris Johnson admitted he was considering imposing “curfews and prohibitions on movement” to stop people widely ignoring social distancing advice. Some 281 people have now died in the UK, aged between 18 and 102.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Elsewhere, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were in doubt as the IOC announced it was considering postponing the games until 2021. And in the US, Donald Trump has been lambasted by state leaders for his response to the pandemic. One told him: “Get off Twitter and do your job.”

Please allow a moment for the blog to load