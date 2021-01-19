Coronavirus news – live: Scotland lockdown extended as adviser warns schools reopening schedule still unclear

(PA)

Current lockdown restrictions in Scotland will remain in place until at least the middle of February, Nicola Sturgeon announced after holding a cabinet meeting earlier.

The first minister said schools will remain closed during the lockdown extension, while in England a government adviser warned it was still unclear whether schools there would be able to reopen in February.

Dr Jenny Harries, a medical adviser from the UK government’s health department, also said it was likely pupils would return at different times in different parts of England because of uneven progress in bringing down infections.

Earlier, the Office for National Statistics released data estimating one in eight people in England had been infected by Covid-19 by December last year.

Figures estimating a total of 5.4 million people, or 12.1 per cent of the population, would have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies by last month were released as Matt Hancock — who revealed he was self isolating after a test and trace alert — urged the public not to “blow it” by relaxing adherence to social distancing rules as more people are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Brandon Lewis argued it was “natural” that some over-70s would recieve the vaccine before higher priority groups after Therese Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, protested that the “oldest and most vulnerable” in her constituency were being passed over.