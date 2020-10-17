Coronavirus news - live: More than half of England enters lockdown as government advisor calls for circuit breaker

More than half of England - 28 million people - has been placed under heightened coronavirus restrictions.

It comes as Sir John Bell, a member of the UK's vaccine taskforce, called for a circuit breaker and said the situation in the country was “pretty grave”.

Pubs in Lancashire that are not restaurants were closed on Saturday, as it joined the Liverpool region in the tier 3 restrictions.

Meanwhile, people in London, Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, North East Derbyshire, Erewash and Chesterfield are no longer allowed to mix inside with those from other households, including in pubs and restaurants.