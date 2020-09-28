Coronavirus news - live: Ministers consider ‘total social lockdown’ as £10,000 fines come into force in England

Police officers on patrol ahead of closing time in Soho, London, after pubs and restaurants were subject to a 10pm curfew to combat the rise in coronavirus cases in England. (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The government is reportedly planning to enforce a “total social lockdown” across London and large parts of northern England combat a second wave of coronavirus.

Under the new lockdown measures being considered people will be banned from mixing indoors, according to The Times. All pubs, restaurants and bars would also reportedly be ordered to shut for two weeks initially, although schools, shops, factories and offices would stay open.

People across England will be legally required to self-isolate from today if they test positive for coronavirus or are contacted by the test and trace service or risk being hit with new fines starting at £1,000 and stretching to £10,000 for repeat offenders or serious breaches.