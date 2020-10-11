Coronavirus news — live: Boris Johnson briefs cabinet on tighter lockdown for millions as parts of England ‘face six-month lockdown’

Boris Johnson is briefing Cabinet ministers this afternoon ahead of the unveiling of a new three-tier system for local coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

The new system, which has sparked anger from leaders and councils in the north of England, is expected to lead to millions being banned from mixing indoors and outdoors and thousands of pubs being forced to close.

It came as Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary, rejected calls for more financial support for areas affected by local restrictions, arguing that "the national debt is rising" and the government "can't do everything" to protect all jobs.