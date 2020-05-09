Coronavirus news – live: Mandatory arrivals quarantine to have ‘devastating’ effect on travel as delays keep hundreds of thousands waiting for disability and sickness benefits

A potential quarantine imposed upon arrivals to the UK could have a 'devastating' effect on the economy, aviation chiefs have warned: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Boris Johnson is believed to be mulling a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals to the UK, in a move which aviation chiefs warned could “devastate” the travel industry and the wider economy.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of sickness and disability benefit claimants are facing delays in receiving support, as government staff are diverted from processing claims to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is also expected to set out a phased end to the government's furlough scheme this weekend, with the prime minister having indicated he will also announce a slight easing of some lockdown restrictions.

