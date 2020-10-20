Covid news UK - live: Manchester tier 3 ultimatum a ‘total insult’ as deadline passes and Wales to go into firebreaker lockdown

Boris Johnson could impose harsh new coronavirus measures on 2.8 million people in Greater Manchester by midday on Tuesday if local leaders fail to reach an agreement.

The leader of Manchester City Council Sir Richard Leese, and Greater Manchester’s mayor, Andy Burnham, are determined to hold out for a financial support package.

It comes as Wales prepares to introduce a nationwide “firebreak” lockdown, which will see residents required to stay at home and all non-essential retail, leisure, tourism and hospitality businesses closed from Friday until Monday 9 November.

