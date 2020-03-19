Coronavirus news – live: London prepares for ‘lockdown’, as army called in, underground stations shut and schools set to close across UK

Emergency legislation to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak is set to be published in parliament after Boris Johnson announced the closure of schools. The Emergency Coronavirus Bill, tabled by the health secretary, Matt Hancock, will also include plans to hand police powers to arrest and isolate people to protect public health.

Meanwhile, the Army is preparing to help out in the crisis as part of a “Covid support force” and Londoners faced the prospect of greater restrictions, with up to 40 Tube stations closed on Thursday and a reduced rail service from Friday. Several supermarkets are limiting the number of products customers can buy in stores to meet the demand amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump has crowned himself a “wartime president” fighting an invisible enemy, and has invoked rarely used emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against the pandemic. Mr Trump will also use his authority under the 70-year-old Defense Production Act to give the government more power to steer production by private companies and try to overcome a shortage in masks, ventilators and other supplies. The number of people infected worldwide has surpassed the 200,000 mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University, as deaths topped 8,700 – though the number of people considered recovered reached over 83,000.

