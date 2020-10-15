Coronavirus news - live: London and North on brink of next lockdown tier as young ‘may not get vaccine until 2022’

London and parts of the North look to be on the brink of moving to the next lockdown tier as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has suggested it is likely the capital will move from “medium” risk to “high” as early as this week, which would see nine million people banned from mixing with other households indoors, including in pubs and restaurants.

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has not ruled out that Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire will also be moved from “high” to “very high”.

He appeared to suggest it was a foregone conclusion that Greater Manchester would have the most severe measures imposed when discussing a meeting expected later on Thursday between the region's MPs and a health minister.