Coronavirus news - live: Scientists called for urgent lockdown three weeks ago, documents confirm as Johnson grilled over new restrictions

Boris Johnson has unveiled a new three-tier system for local coronavirus restrictions, with areas in England being labelled as “medium”, “high” or “very high” risk.

The Liverpool city region has become the first area in the UK to be placed into the “very high” level, meaning households will be banned from mixing indoors and in private gardens, and pubs and bars will be forced to close.

In “medium” areas, the current government rules (such as the rule of six and the 10pm curfew) will remain in place, while in “high" alert areas, households will be banned from mixing indoors. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that London could move from medium to high “within days” due to rising cases.