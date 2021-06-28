Coronavirus news - live: Javid says ‘no going back’ on lockdown lifting as he prepares to give 19 July update

(PA)

New health secretary Sajid Javid is said to be confident of lifting England’s remaining lockdown restrictions on 19 July.

Mr Javid, a lockdown sceptic, will address MPs in the Commons later today after replacing Matt Hancock over the weekend.

The former chancellor is expected to say that, while Covid cases are rising, hospitalisations and deaths remain relatively low and therefore rules can be eased.

But health bosses are urging Mr Javid to be a “voice of caution” in the cabinet over the pressures the pandemic is piling on the NHS.

NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Covid is the most pressing issue, the number of cases in hospital are rising.

“He needs to be a voice of caution in the Cabinet in terms of the potential pressures in the health service.”

Meanwhile, top military chiefs are self-isolating after Sir Nick Carter, the head of Britain’s military tested positive for coronavirus. Defence secretary Ben Wallace is among those affected.

Elsewhere, India has said that it needs 1.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate its entire adult population by the end of this year as promised, as concerns over a third wave of the pandemic mount.

Read More

Heads of UK military and defence secretary all self-isolating after army chief tests positive for Covid

Daily UK Covid cases rise 20 per cent in 24 hours to highest level since early February

Lifting of all restrictions on 19 July ‘possibly too early’, government told