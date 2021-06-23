Coronavirus news – live: Fears of NHS ‘perfect storm’ this winter, as patients on ventilation up 40% in a week

(PA)

A surge of winter flu and coronavirus cases could create a “perfect storm” that ruins plans to treat the backlog of patients waiting for surgeries and other procedures, health workers fear.

Around four in five NHS trust leaders in England are extremely or moderately concerned about additional pressure in coming months, according to an NHS Providers survey.

One possible source of pressure is the rollout of booster Covid-19 jabs alongside flu jabs – but the Department of Health is yet to announce further details about how or when this will happen.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital patients on ventilation beds has jumped up by more than 40 per cent in the last week.

The figure is a “strong indication” of the renewed impact of Covid-19, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers Saffron Cordery said.

“If we look at the recent stats, the number of people of ventilation beds has gone up 41% in the last week, so that’s a really strong indication of how Covid is impacting again,” she told BBC Breakfast.

